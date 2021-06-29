PlayStation-exclusives inFamous: Second Son, Ratchet & Clank (2016), Shadow of the Colossus (2018), Bloodborne, and LittleBigPlanet 3 all exceeded Sony’s revenue and profit targets. That’s according to the LinkedIn profile of former PlayStation Director of Marketing, Tim Kamienski, first spotted by Twitter user Timur222.

Kamienski worked for Sony for five years between 2013 and 2018 before leaving for Warner Bros. Entertainment. During this time, he led global marketing efforts for numerous hit first-party titles including The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima. In a list of achievements published on his profile, Kamienski noted (verbatim):

• Achieved over 90% growth YoY in First Party Games revenue while increasing exclusive games’ share of total software sales that was integral to the PS4 success.

• Led First Party Games marketing for the PlayStation VR launch line-up of exclusive games that drove platform adoption with PSVR achieving #1 in market share in under 12 months.

• Launched Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us to record sales worldwide with each title selling over 15M units since their release.

• Exceeded revenue and profit targets for Infamous Second Son, Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank, Shadow of the Colossus, and LittleBigPlanet 3.

Sony revealed in 2019 that inFamous: Second Son had sold six million copies at the time over a span of five years. While this figure sits well below other hit PlayStation exclusives, it’s good to note that the title was a commercial success for Sony. Kamienski’s profile is also the first time we’ve read that Sumo Digital’s LittleBigPlanet 3 proved to be financially successful for the company.

[Source: LinkedIn via Twitter]