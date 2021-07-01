This weekend will see many people celebrating Independence Day, particularly in the US. This is the latest excuse Treyarch and Raven Software are using to trigger yet another extended double XP and double Weapon XP weekend in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Both games have received small updates too.

The XP bonuses will begin tomorrow, July 2, at 10am PT. The weekend will be extended over four days instead of three to account for the extra day of holiday in the US (many will enjoy Monday July 5th off of work as July 4th falls on a Sunday this year). As such, the double XP and double Weapon XP won’t end until 10am PT on July 6.

Black Ops Cold War‘s update mostly switched around some playlists, although there are also notes for changes made to Zombies modes in a patch back on June 25. You can see the full patch notes below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War July 1 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Operators

(June 28) Restored the “Skyhook” Operator Skin for Park in the PlayStation® Combat Pack after addressing a related stability issue.

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists

NukeJacked 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Collateral 24/7 (Combined Arms) [NEW]

Throwback Moshpit [NEW] (Now includes Hijacked; also available in Hardcore)

(Now includes Hijacked; also available in Hardcore) Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Party Games

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Nail Gun Addressed an issue that prevented aim assist from working as expected on the Pack-a-Punched version of the Nail Gun. (June 25) Topography weapon camo challenges now properly for the Nail Gun.



Stability

(June 25) Fixed a stability issue related to the Hellhound and Plaguehound enemy tracking.

(June 25) Addressed an issue where the scoreboard would not appear after Exfil, Game Over, or ending the game. This also addressed a rare issue where the player could fall out of the helicopter after an Exfil.

Outbreak

(June 25) New Zombies tracks unlocked by the “Unknown Signal” World Event now appear in the Music Player.

Dead Ops Arcade

(June 25) Addressed an issue where treasure would spawn less than normal from chests and in the world.

Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Collateral (PlayStation)

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

Meanwhile, Warzone also changed around its playlists, but there were nerfs for a few weapons and attachments too. The full patch notes for this game are below:

Call of Duty: Warzone June 30 Patch Notes

Weapons

Assault Rifles

C58 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly

FARA 83 (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly



Submachine Guns

Nail Gun (BOCW) Maximum Damage range decreased by 39%



The Nail Gun (BOCW) is and was meant to be a lethal, highly-mobile, short-range dominator. However, its Maximum Damage range far exceeded the lethal range of Shotguns, which it is intended to contest. The Nail Gun’s (BOCW) generous range and mobility allowed it to consistently dispatch foes at the same speed or faster than Shotguns at almost twice their effective range. While the Nail Gun’s (BOCW) pick rate has remained relatively low, we believe it would have been much higher were it more easily accessible.

Attachments

Barrels

Ranger (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW)) Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

Takedown (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW)) Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

Reinforced Heavy / Match Grade / VDV Reinforced (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns) Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5%

Task Force / Spetsnaz RPK / CMV Mil-Spec (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns) Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%



We are satisfied with the overall direction of adding Recoil Control to BOCW Barrels. However, we would like the effectiveness of a Weapon to grow with the wielder as they improve. We felt with the magnitude by which recoil was being reduced, there was hardly any room left to master the control of these Weapons. We want Weapons to reward you for learning their reload timings, recoil patterns, and bullets to kill. Your proficiency with a Weapon should be a journey that is worked toward with an equivalent payoff. When we make Weapons too effective and too easy to control, there is no journey of mastery and we can become disinterested with these Weapons much quicker – which we feel can be a disservice. Even after these changes, we understand that there may still be incredibly effective and easy to control Weapons when enough Recoil Control is applied through attachments. We will continue to target these Weapons as they arise to ensure that they strike a satisfactory balance between upside and downside.

Playlists

Adding:

Verdansk – Plunder – Blood Money Trios

Verdansk – BR – Buy Back Quads

Removing:

Verdansk – Plunder – Trios

Rebirth Island – Resurgence Duos



Keeping:

Rebirth Island – Resurgence Quads

[Source: Twitter, Raven Software, Treyarch]