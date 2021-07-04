Supermassive Games has filed a trademark for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me. First spotted by Twitter user RobotBrush, the application was filed last month.

Although not officially announced yet, The Devil In Me is presumably the fourth entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, which is planned to consist of eight games. Two of them – Man of Medan and Little Hope – have been released while the third installment, House of Ashes, will release on October 22nd, 2021.

After Supermassive achieved success with PlayStation-exclusive Until Dawn, fans had high hopes for The Dark Pictures, but the first two games failed to make a mark. However, with six more installments to go, there are plenty of opportunities for the series to take off.

Here’s an official overview of the series so far:

In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Trapped and isolated in the abandoned town of Little Hope, 4 college students and their professor must escape the nightmarish apparitions that relentlessly pursue them through an impenetrable fog. House of Ashes: At the end of the Iraq War, Special Forces hunting for weapons of mass destruction unearth something far deadlier – a buried Sumerian temple containing a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures. To survive the night below they must forge a brotherhood with their enemies from the world above.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about The Devil In Me.

[Source: JUSTIA via Twitter]