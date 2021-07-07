Ubisoft has announced a new Assassin’s Creed project is in the early stages of development. Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a collaborative project between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, but further details were not revealed by the publisher. The post was a response to a Bloomberg report about the upcoming game, acknowledging its existence without saying more officially. However, Bloomberg reports the project will be an evolving online platform with multiple historical settings.

The publisher’s announcement seemed deliberately vague on details, simply revealing the existence of the “early-in-development” project and giving a laundry list of people in charge. Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer is Marc-Alexis Côté, who was previously Senior Producer on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Étienne Allonier will continue his role of ten years as Assassin’s Creed Brand Director while Valhalla Producer Julien Laferrière will be Infinity‘s Senior Producer. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking are the Creative Directors at Quebec and Montreal respectively.

The announcement came in response to Bloomberg’s earlier report that the project was in development. They claim the title will be a “massive online platform”. Infinity will have multiple historical settings and more will be added as the platform evolves over time; the timescale for this stretches into years. Each setting could potentially be its own individual game that “might look and feel different” but will be connected somehow. However, they did say details on the project are still changing and nothing is set in stone, which means players won’t see Infinity for at least a few years.

A Ubisoft spokesperson did say they are aiming to “exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach” to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. By joining the studios together, the project will “evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft”. The studios had previously taken turns developing Assassin’s Creed titles. Quebec’s last project was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, while Montreal was responsible for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

