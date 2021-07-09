Following the recent discovery of Bloober Team’s EU-funded projects, fans started speculating that one of the projects is the long-rumored Silent Hill. After all, the studio did strike a partnership with franchise owner Konami. However, fans are up for some more disappointment because Bloober Team has said that the two projects it’s working on aren’t what people think they are.

In a statement to IGN, Bloober Team said that the speculations are based on outdated and incomplete information. CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski said that he finds all the theories “strange.” He also confirmed that the project codenamed H2O was Layers of Fear 2.

Gawlikowski added:

We have also applied for two other projects, codenamed respectively Dum Spiro and Black. After numerous iterations of Dum Spiro, we’ve concluded we can’t at the moment deliver it in a form that is appropriately sensitive to the topic and commercially viable at the same time. In short, Dum Spiro is no longer in active development at the moment. Similarly, the initial idea for Black has also been shelved, and while we’re still developing a game under this codename, it’s now a much different project than what you could read on the web in the past few days. At Bloober Team we have two active internal projects, one in the production phase and one in the pre-production phase. Both are going to be bigger in scope than The Medium, however, neither of them is based on themes or premises that have been circulating online in the last days.

Suffice to say that it’s better to kill any hope that’s left for a new Silent Hill. At least for now.

[Source: IGN]