Bloober Team has formed a partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment to “jointly develop selected contents” and exchange know-how. The partnership has once again fueled rumors the developer is working on the Silent Hill franchise.

Very little else was revealed about the partnership. The President of Konami Digital Entertainment, Hideki Hayakawa, said they “look forward to combining Bloober Team’s and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality contents”. Meanwhile, Bloober Team President Piotr Babieno said:

It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market.

Bloober has quite a pedigree in psychological horror games, such as the Layers of Fear series, Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium. The latter will finally be making its way to PlayStation 5 on September 3 after the exclusivity period with Xbox has expired. Despite this previous focus, the developer will be looking to introduce more action elements into their games and future titles may even move out of the horror genre altogether. Their inspiration for this direction is titles like Resident Evil 8, Hellblade 2, and The Last of Us.

The announcement has fueled rumors the developer is working on the Silent Hill franchise for Konami. Bloober had previously revealed they were working on “another gaming project, another horror IP” with a “very famous gaming publisher” at the same time they were working on the aforementioned The Medium. Babieno had already claimed “when people realize we’re working on it, they will be very excited”. While the partnership has been confirmed, it seems we’ve got to wait for more details for a little while longer.

[Source: Bloober Team]