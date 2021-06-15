Previously console exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, Bloober Team’s The Medium is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 3. The game will launch both digitally and at retail thanks to publisher Koch Media, with a retail version of the Xbox Series X/S version launching on the same day.

The third-person psychological horror title features Marianne, a medium with a variety of psychic abilities, who travels to the abandoned Niwa communist resort to solve “a dark mystery masked by disturbing secrets, sinister spirits, and devious puzzles”. One of these enables her to switch between the real world and the spirit world, a dark mirror reflection of society inspired by the paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński’s, a Polish dystopian surrealist. She can even inhabit both realities at the same time. This will lead to encounters with the terrifying Maw, a creature born from unspeakable tragedy.

The title will make use of DualSense features, although they didn’t provide any details on this. We do know the game has no loading screens and a soundtrack provided by Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski and renowned composer Akira Yamaoka, known for his work on the Silent Hill franchise.

The Medium launched exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC back in January. At the time, developer Bloober Team would only state they were “just focusing on Xbox and PC“, an extremely similar statement made during when their previous title, Blair Witch, was exclusive to Xbox One. Following an ESRB rating for a PS5 version earlier this month, the team has confirmed the game will arrive on PS5 just over seven months after its debut on Xbox.

When the game arrives on September 3 it will be available digitally from the PlayStation Store and at retail thanks to publisher Koch Media. The retail version will come in standard and Two Worlds Special Launch Editions. The latter includes an exclusive steelbook, original soundtrack, and a 32 page hardcover artbook and will be available from select retailers.