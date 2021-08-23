One of the things that is almost becoming a monthly ritual is that somebody supposedly finds an image of next month’s PlayStation Plus games and players try to guess whether it’s genuine. The latest image claimed those three games would be The Medium, Haven, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 in September. However, Bloober Team has debunked that image, denying The Medium will be launching as a PlayStation Plus game.

The rumor didn’t really make sense for the usual PS Plus pattern anyway. Sony had made a promise to keep adding day one releases to the program but The Medium will launch on PlayStation 5 on September 3, which is a Friday. The new PlayStation Plus games launch on the first Tuesday of every month, meaning they will be released on September 7 instead. Players have so far received games like Oddworld: Soulstorm, Destruction AllStars, and A Plague Tale: Innocence as day one releases on PS5. If this pattern is to continue, this makes the game more likely to be F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch or a surprise release that’s yet to be revealed.

Whether Haven, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be on the list remains to be seen and it likely won’t be until the start of September that the genuine list is revealed. In the meantime, Hunters Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 are the current PlayStation Plus titles included in the Instant Games Collection. These three games will be available to claim until September 6. Once claimed, they will remain in your library as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

Now that the game’s exclusivity contract with Xbox has come to an end, The Medium will be arriving on PlayStation 5 soon. The third-person psychological horror features Marianne, who travels to the abandoned Niwa communist resort to solve “a dark mystery masked by disturbing secrets, sinister spirits, and devious puzzles”. As a medium with a variety of psychic abilities, she can switch between the real world and the spirit world and even be in both worlds at the same time. The title will be enhanced by a range of DualSense controller features that help players feel what Marianne is experiencing. The title will be available digitally and at retail upon its release on September 3.

