Bloober Team’s next venture into the horror genre has officially be unveiled. The Medium will task players with exploring a dual reality–the real-world and the spirit world. Suffice it to say, this experience is looking to be quite intense. Get a first look at The Medium in the trailer linked below:

“You’ve Only Seen Half So Far” Become a medium and gain a wider perspective at the dual reality: our world and the spirit world. Delve into a mystery only you can solve!#TheMediumGame #InsideXbox #XboxSeriesX #PCgames #HorrorGames #BlooberTeam #akirayamaoka #videogames — The Medium Game (@TheMediumGame) May 7, 2020

Bloober Team announced the title during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox showcase earlier this morning. As of now, there exists no word on if or when The Medium will make its way to PlayStation platforms. This may very well be another Blair Witch situation, whereby the Bloober Team game hit Xbox One first, before launching on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 several months later. Of course, this is just conjecture, but it does not seem too far beyond the realm of possibility given history.

Most interesting is the talent behind The Medium’s original soundtrack. The studio revealed that its very own Arkadiusz Reikowski is collaborating with renowned composer Akira Yamaoka, better known for his incredible work on Konami’s Silent Hill series. According to VentureBeat, such a partnership will serve to ensure the soundtrack reflects the duality on display in The Medium’s psychological horror narrative.

At the time of writing, The Medium is only confirmed for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X release during holiday 2020. Horror fans can get their hands on yet another Bloober Team experience later in the year, too. Also set to launch this holiday season is Observer: System Redux, a new version of Bloober Team’s Observer “rebuilt” with next-gen consoles in mind.

[Source: Bloober Team on Twitter, VentureBeat]