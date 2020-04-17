Bloober Team officially announced Observer: System Redux as a next-gen project. While the studio remains silent about specific platforms, fans can expect to dive in later this year during the holiday season. Enhanced graphical fidelity isn’t all the redux is bringing to the table, either. Bloober Team is updating Observer’s gameplay mechanics, as well as introducing extra story content.

In the trailer below, get a sneak peek at what Bloober Team has in store for Observer: System Redux.

As of writing, no further details about the redux have surfaced online. As a result, pricing plans and so on remain under lock and key for the time being. Of course, as the year rolls on, this information and more is bound to surface.

Bloober Team first began hinting at Observer: System Redux in January of this year. However, the incredibly cryptic and brief teaser left many to believe the team would soon unveil a sequel. Another hint did not emerge until earlier this month. The new tease, or teases, came in the form of a brand-new Twitter account and more cryptic videos.

There exists no word on whether Bloober Team is working on a project in addition to Observer: System Redux. The studio’s previous game, Blair Witch, launched in summer 2019 on the PC and Xbox One. It came to PS4 a few months later in December.

[Source: Observer: System Redux on Twitter]