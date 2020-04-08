Observer System Redux Reveal Incoming for Next-Generation

For the past several hours, Bloober Team has been teasing a new Observer release. It isn’t a follow-up title, though. Instead, the team is working on Observer System Redux for next-generation hardware. This much seems evident thanks to a new Twitter account with the same name.

The account’s first post went live earlier this morning. Check it out below:

>new_incoming_call_

>sig: ch120n 1nc02p02473d_ Incoming Call Teaser – 23.01.2020 pic.twitter.com/whxtDt3xvX — Observer System Redux (@ObserverRedux) April 8, 2020

Another teaser surfaced hours later, outright making mention of next-gen. The post also notes that a “full reveal” is currently “in progress.” As of writing, the latest tweet from Observer System Redux’s account reads as follows,

Clearly, Bloober Team has a pretty big announcement to make. And, interestingly, it seems to hint that remasters won’t be cast aside as many may have thought, despite the potential of backwards compatibility. Observer System Redux, then, may very well count as the first confirmed remaster release for next-gen consoles.

This isn’t Bloober Team’s first tease of something Observer-related this year. Back in January, the studio’s Twitter account shared another “incoming call” post. Many a fan assumed the tweet represented a teaser for a proper Observer sequel. Taking this morning’s events into consideration, a sequel announcement may not be on the horizon after all.

Observer first launched in August 2015 on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Reviews were rather polarizing, with some publication awarding it high praise, while others did not consider it favorable. Our review gave the Bloober Team title a 6 out of 10, most notably applauding the characters and visual style. A monotonous gameplay experience and lack of horror didn’t do Observer any favors, however, but perhaps a remaster of the game could work to fix these issues. After all, Bloober Team is no stranger to enacting radical fixes on its games.

[Source: Observer Redux on Twitter]