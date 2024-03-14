PlayStation Offering 12 Months of PS Plus Premium With Its Visa Credit Card

Sony is offering new customers a limited-time offer of PS Plus Premium 12 months subscription with a PlayStation Visa credit card. Only available in the United States, the offer also allows users to earn triple points on certain payments made by their credit card, which can then be redeemed on games and add-ons.

How to get 12 months of PS Plus Premium with PlayStation Visa credit card

Once new customers sign up for a PlayStation Visa card, they’ll have to spend $600 within 60 days of account opening until the expiration of offer on September 15. The credit card can be used on anything — from cable and internet bill payments to groceries and restaurants. Once users hit $600 within 60 days, they’ll qualify to receive 12 months of PS Plus Premium.

Each payment made with the PlayStation credit card will be rewarded with the following points:

Earn 5X points when you shop directly from PlayStation

Earn 5X points on purchases of PlayStation and Sony products at PlayStation Store and at authorized retailers with purchase confirmation

Earn 3X points on your cable and internet bill payments

Earn 2X points at restaurants, including dine in, takeout and delivery

Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases

There’s no annual fee for the credit card, and users can personalize their card design with game images, if they want.