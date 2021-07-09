PS5 Firmware Update 21.01-03.21.00 Improves System Performance

Sony released PlayStation 5 firmware update 21.01-03.21.00 yesterday, which merely “improves system performance.” The company didn’t specify what improvements were made, but as usual, it won’t take long for users to figure them out.

Last month, Sony announced its first PS5 system software beta program. The program is designed to test introduction of major new features and chunky performance updates that require extensive testing.

“Later this year, we’re rolling out another major system update packed with new features, and we want your help testing them out!” Sony wrote. “Our last major PS5 system update in April introduced new features like USB extended storage, cross-generation Share Play, an improved Game Base and other UI enhancements and social features. We’ll share more in the coming weeks about what you can expect in the beta for our next update.”

To recap, here are the patch notes for the most recent firmware update:

Version: 21.01-03.20.00

This system software update improves system performance.

We’ve updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

We’ve fixed an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled.

We’ve fixed an issue where games that you’ve hidden on PS4 were not hidden on PS5.

We’ve made the process of copying games from USB extended storage to console storage in the game library more stable.

Those who’ve signed up for the beta program and have been selected will receive an email outlining next steps along with instructions on how to download beta versions of the upcoming firmware update.