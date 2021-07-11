Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida wants fans to temper their expectations a little bit because the upcoming PlayStation 5 game might not make an appearance at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. However, Yoshida also delivered some good news: Final Fantasy XVI‘s story is complete, and voice recording (including English voice-over) is in final stages, indicating that we won’t be waiting too long.

Yoshida made these comments in a conversation with Yosuke Saito and Yoko Taro during the Final Fantasy XIV: The 7th 14-Hour Broadcast. According to a translation by Gematsu, Yoshida expressed his desire to show something at TGS 2021, but he doesn’t think the development team will be able to meet the deadline.

“I’m not holding back more information just for the sake of it, but rather I want the next information to be something that will convince everyone to buy the game,” said Yoshida. “The visual quality is a given but battles, and other unannounced major features will be included, and I want to present it like ‘Bam!’ So nothing new until I’m satisfied. I was thinking of showing something for Tokyo Game Show, but I don’t think we can meet that deadline, probably. I want to show you guys something, but hope you can understand. You’re going to be able to play it once it’s out anyway.”

In response to a comment from Saito that “fans will expect to be surprised,” Yoshida made it clear that it won’t be at TGS 2021.

Final Fantasy XVI‘s release window has yet to be announced.

[Source: Gematsu]