Back in January, the Awesome Games Done Quick event managed to raise over $2.75 million for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Their next event, Summer Games Done Quick, took place throughout last week and the team has revealed they managed to raise a similar figure this time; more than $2.9 million pledged by their supporters will be heading towards Médecins Sans Frontières, otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders.

A total of 153 speedruns took place between July 4-11. Between them, they managed to raise a total of $2,909,764.35 from 40,359 donors at the time of writing; one person donated over $250,000 towards the worthy cause. While the event is now over, viewers can still donate through the Games Done Quick website towards that impressive total. The grateful recipient, Doctors Without Borders, is a team of volunteer doctors and health sector workers that travel to areas where medical aid is needed the most, such as natural disasters or war zones.

As the name of the event suggests, the majority of the speedruns involved getting through the game as quickly as possible. BertoPlease managed to get through Demon’s Souls in just under 54 minutes, while BloodShot9001 took two cracks at DOOM Eternal, eventually achieving a run of 29 minutes and 40 seconds. Once again, Bubzia played Super Mario 64 while blindfolded. Not all of the runs went smoothly, though. ZooKetra’s speedrun of Nintendogs was somewhat spoiled when his labrador retriever decided it was going to fairly disobedient. All of the runs can still be viewed on the Games Done Quick Youtube channel if you want to catch up.

The grand total from this event means Games Done Quick has managed to raise over $34 million for their charities, including Prevent Cancer Foundation, AbleGamers, Organization for Autism Research, Direct Relief, and Malala Fund. The next event will be the Fleet Fatales speedrunning event that will take place over six days starting on August 15. This will then be followed by Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 that will begin on January 9 2022 and run for a week.

