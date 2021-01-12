Throughout each year, Games Done Quick holds speedrunning marathons to raise money for different charities. The latest of those events was Awesome Games Done Quick 2021, which ran 24 hours a day for a week from January 3. The result is they’ve managed to raise over $2.75 million for Prevent Cancer Foundation.

A total of 157 speedruns took place during the event. Between them, they managed to raise a total of $2,775,484.03 from 42,103 donors at the time of writing. People are still able to donate to the event if they choose; over $16,000 has been donated over the last 24 hours alone. The grateful recipient, Prevent Cancer Foundation, will be using the money to help people to get cancer diagnoses as early as possible, with the aim being to prevent the disease before it even starts.

The speedruns ranged from quick playthroughs on easy mode with no conditions to those on harder difficulties that aimed to get 100% in the game. It’s always fun to see lengthy games cut down to ridiculously short playtimes. LilAggy and Mitchriz completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over 25 minutes, while Depcow completed the entire Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy to 100% in 53 minutes. Some of the wackier runs included PeekingBoo playing Celeste on a dance mat, while Bubzia completed Super Mario 64 while blindfolded. All of the runs can still be viewed on the Games Done Quick Youtube channel if you want to catch up.

Including the total from AGDQ 2021, Games Done Quick has managed to raise over $31 million for a range of charities, including Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, Malala Fund, and Organization for Autism Research. The next event will be Summer Games Done Quick 2021. A date for this event is yet to be announced. Last year’s event took place in August after being delayed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, so expect this year’s event to take place a little earlier in the year.