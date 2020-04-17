Today marks the start of speedrunning group Games Done Quick’s COVID-19 fundraising weekend as Corona Relief Done Quick kicks off and runs through Sunday, April 19. The event arose after reports that GDQ planned to delay their annual summer speedrun fundraiser Summer Games Done Quick. Concerns over continued shelter-in-place and social restrictions led GDQ to set a temporary start date of Summer Games Done Quick for August 16-23 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Games Done Quick announced in a statement earlier this month that

In response to the situation surrounding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Games Done Quick is delaying Summer Games Done Quick 2020 to August 16th, 2020 through the 23rd. Please read our full announcement for details on deadline changes, how game and volunteer submissions are affected, and more. We are continuing to actively monitor updates from the WHO, CDC, local governments and public health agencies regarding COVID-19 and will provide updates via Twitter and on our website if anything changes.

The annual speedrunning event is typically held in the events hall or ballroom of a hotel, with online viewership being the main method by which the weeklong gathering is seen. The amount raised is a boon for the causes that GDQ supports, which has included $3 million raised back in January during its 2020 Awesome Games Done Quick marathon. With Corona Relief Done Quick the funds raised will go to the humanitarian medical aid group Direct Relief. The group has already raised millions of dollars in efforts to combat COVID-19 worldwide. The Corona Relief Done Quick page says that all donations are made directly to Direct Relief, with Subs and bits used to offset Games Done Quick’s costs in running the event.

The marathon runs through Sunday night at 11, with games such as NieR Automata, Dark Souls, Doom, Resident Evil 7 and more all making appearances on the marathon schedule. For more information on the event, to view the Twitch stream, or to donate please visit the Games Done Quick main page for all appropriate links.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

PlayStation LifeStyle recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time. Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at WHO.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.