Tripwire Interactive has announced that its award-winning action-RPG, Maneater, will receive the Truth Quest downloadable content on August 31st. Following the events of the main game, Truth Quest will take players on an investigative journey to uncover dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO).

Follow host Trip Westhaven’s ViewTube channel as he explores the mysterious “animals growing bone like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon.”

Players can look forward to a brief demo designed to showcase some of the new objectives. Tripwire describes the demo as a pilot episode featuring 10-15 mins of gameplay.

Truth Quest will come with the following new features and content:

New Evolutions

o New Evolution Set

o Maximum level cap increased to 40

o Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 35 (requires DLC ownership)

New Wildlife

o New “Uber” Apex Predator

o New evolved hunt creatures

New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System

o Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications

o Helicopters will hunt by air

o Five new Bounty Bosses

o New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters

New Objective Types

o Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective

o Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!

Maneater: Truth Quest requires the base game. It’ll cost $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99 and will be available on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. For more on the main game, check out our review.