Nope, this is not an April Fool’s joke. Trust us, we wouldn’t joke with you about Maneater DLC. After recently confirming that Maneater DLC was incoming, and then beginning some bizarre teases with the takeover of the Maneater Twitter account, Tripwire Interactive has finally revealed Maneater: Truth Quest, the strange and bizarre DLC follow up to the acclaimed ShaRkPG. Truth Quest is coming later this summer and will add a whole new region, two new episodes, and a whole lot more for players to discover as they step back into the fins of their favorite bull shark.

Truth Quest follows immediately after the events at the conclusion of Maneater. Host Trip Westhaven (Chris Parnell) has uncovered a broad conspiracy through his filming of the Maneater docuseries, and when he ends up censored by the network, he takes things into his own hands. The Truth Quest series is Westhaven’s independent ViewTube foray into these conspiracies regarding “Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO), animals growing bone like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon.”

Check out the Maneater: Truth Quest announcement trailer:

“The team has been hard at work on Maneater: Truth Quest and we’re excited to announce the first details on the downloadable content that so many fans have been asking for,” said Sean McBride, Creative Director at Tripwire Interactive. “We’re aiming to give players more of what they loved from the original Maneater, with the ability to grow bigger, explore an entirely new region off the coast of Port Clovis, and evolve further tools of destruction. Inspired by Scaly Pete’s father’s tales of ‘Gub’ment Experiments,’ we pick up where we left off and join Trip Westhaven and the shark’s journey down the rabbit hole of conspiracy and military cover ups as you eat, explore and evolve through these uncharted waters.”

Maneater Truth Quest DLC Expansion

Tripwire says the following is “a small taste of new features and content” coming in the Truth Quest DLC.

Two New Episodes

New Region

New Evolution Set Maximum level cap increased to 40 Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 40 Maximum shark size increased

New Wildlife New “Uber” Apex Predator New evolved hunt creatures

New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications Helicopters will hunt by air Five new Bounty Bosses New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters

New Objective Types Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!



Truth Quest will run $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99 and requires the base Maneater game to play. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players recently got Maneater free on PS5 via PlayStation Plus. Maneater: Truth Quest is set to launch at an unspecified date this summer.