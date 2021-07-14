Orcs Must Die! 3 is getting a fresh update along with its release on the PS4 (and PS5, via backwards compatibility), which will add a new Scramble Mode as well as a new Acid Geyser trap that inflicts enemies with the “melt” status effect. The Scramble Mode, in particular, adds an entirely new and unique challenge to the game that forces players to think carefully about which buffs to pick as they attempt to clear through the mode’s five tiers.

Developer Robot Entertainment teased the new mode and traps last month, where is highlighted other new additions such as War Scenarios and its mode-exclusive Barrel Launcher and Giant Flip Traps. Scramble Mode is another one of these new additions, in which players are given 100 rift points and will have to survive 5 tiers of enemies that get progressively harder with every tier.

Luckily, players can also choose between three buffs at the beginning of every tier which stacks as they clear through each level. However, they will also receive a random debuff as well, which can be re-rolled at the end of every tier. Upon completion of each tier, the game awards players with Skulls, with a special bonus upon clearing all five tiers.

Finally, the Acid Geyser trap is a new floor trap type that will spray orcs with acid as they walk across. Players can upgrade these traps to decrease the trigger’s cooldown timer, applying a “melt” status effect that increases the physical damage enemies take. You can also choose to increase the duration of the status effect, as well as how long the geyser spray lasts. Combine these with other offensive traps or blast away to take full advantage of the new status effect.

You can check out Scramble Mode’s full list of buffs and debuffs, as well as more official screenshots of the new features below:

Previously a Google Stadia exclusive, Orcs Must Die! 3 will launch for the PS4 and PS5 via backward compatibility on July 23, 2021. A native PS5 version is coming later, with a free upgrade from the PS4 version.

[Source: PS Blog]