IllFonic‘s recently announced cooperative multiplayer shooter Arcadegeddon received a patch on the PlayStation 5 and PC, which enabled AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0, and brought with it numerous stability improvements and bug fixes.

Patch notes are as follows:

Added AMD FSR 1.0

PS5 – Enabled AMD FSR 1.0 + TAAU Hybrid Upscaling by default

PC – Added upscaling options including AMD FSR 1.0 and TAAU

Balance Changes

Increased the Inflation time with the Pixel Popper on the Heavy Trooper

Adjusted the aggro and enemy target evaluation times on the Heavy Trooper to prevent them from trying to change targets too frequently

Bug Fixes

[PC] Added a Max Framerate Options to the Video Settings

[PS5] Fixed an issue where PS+ was required for solo runs

Optimized texture streaming pool

Fixed an issue with the tutorial challenge “Get into the Game” not being completed if done while in a party For those in a broken state, initiate a run either solo or in a party and it should complete automatically when you get back to Gilly’s

Fixed an issue with the HUD requesting to Apply Changes in Settings when no changes have been made

Fixed an issue with Simulation Scores not being promoted to the appropriate Leaderboard when someone has left the run prior to the remaining team finishing the run

Fixed an issue where the HUD would not appear when loading into a Boss Fight

Fixed a general HUD data crash

Fixed a crash related to stuns from Shock Weapons and Electro Balls in Nerve Center

Fixed a crash related to burning and freeze status effects

Fixed a crash related to players taking damage

Fixed a crash related to weapon data replication

Fixed a null targeting crash

[Source: Arcadegeddon]