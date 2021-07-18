PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

IllFonic’s Co-Op Multiplayer Shooter Arcadegeddon Gets Patch to Enable AMD FSR on PS5

arcadegeddon ps5

IllFonic‘s recently announced cooperative multiplayer shooter Arcadegeddon received a patch on the PlayStation 5 and PC, which enabled AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0, and brought with it numerous stability improvements and bug fixes.

Patch notes are as follows:

Added AMD FSR 1.0

  • PS5 – Enabled AMD FSR 1.0 + TAAU Hybrid Upscaling by default
  • PC – Added upscaling options including AMD FSR 1.0 and TAAU

Balance Changes

  • Increased the Inflation time with the Pixel Popper on the Heavy Trooper
  • Adjusted the aggro and enemy target evaluation times on the Heavy Trooper to prevent them from trying to change targets too frequently

Bug Fixes

  • [PC]  Added a Max Framerate Options to the Video Settings
  • [PS5] Fixed an issue where PS+ was required for solo runs
  • Optimized texture streaming pool
  • Fixed an issue with the tutorial challenge “Get into the Game” not being completed if done while in a party
    • For those in a broken state, initiate a run either solo or in a party and it should complete automatically when you get back to Gilly’s
  • Fixed an issue with the HUD requesting to Apply Changes in Settings when no changes have been made
  • Fixed an issue with Simulation Scores not being promoted to the appropriate Leaderboard when someone has left the run prior to the remaining team finishing the run
  • Fixed an issue where the HUD would not appear when loading into a Boss Fight
  • Fixed a general HUD data crash
  • Fixed a crash related to stuns from Shock Weapons and Electro Balls in Nerve Center
  • Fixed a crash related to burning and freeze status effects
  • Fixed a crash related to players taking damage
  • Fixed a crash related to  weapon data replication
  • Fixed a null targeting crash

