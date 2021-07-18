IllFonic‘s recently announced cooperative multiplayer shooter Arcadegeddon received a patch on the PlayStation 5 and PC, which enabled AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0, and brought with it numerous stability improvements and bug fixes.
Patch notes are as follows:
Added AMD FSR 1.0
- PS5 – Enabled AMD FSR 1.0 + TAAU Hybrid Upscaling by default
- PC – Added upscaling options including AMD FSR 1.0 and TAAU
Balance Changes
- Increased the Inflation time with the Pixel Popper on the Heavy Trooper
- Adjusted the aggro and enemy target evaluation times on the Heavy Trooper to prevent them from trying to change targets too frequently
Bug Fixes
- [PC] Added a Max Framerate Options to the Video Settings
- [PS5] Fixed an issue where PS+ was required for solo runs
- Optimized texture streaming pool
- Fixed an issue with the tutorial challenge “Get into the Game” not being completed if done while in a party
- For those in a broken state, initiate a run either solo or in a party and it should complete automatically when you get back to Gilly’s
- Fixed an issue with the HUD requesting to Apply Changes in Settings when no changes have been made
- Fixed an issue with Simulation Scores not being promoted to the appropriate Leaderboard when someone has left the run prior to the remaining team finishing the run
- Fixed an issue where the HUD would not appear when loading into a Boss Fight
- Fixed a general HUD data crash
- Fixed a crash related to stuns from Shock Weapons and Electro Balls in Nerve Center
- Fixed a crash related to burning and freeze status effects
- Fixed a crash related to players taking damage
- Fixed a crash related to weapon data replication
- Fixed a null targeting crash
[Source: Arcadegeddon]