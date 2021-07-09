Illfonic’s new arcade-inspired multiplayer shooter Arcadegeddon is now available for Early Access on the PS5. The publisher announced Arcadegeddon through Sony’s State of Play presentation along with an announcement trailer, which revealed that the full game will launch in 2022. Until then, players will also be able to enjoy seasonal updates and monthly patches via the Early Access period, which Illfonic states will last seven months. (This would hypothetically put the full launch in early February 2022, but delays are always possible.)

The game takes place inside a virtual “super game,” created by Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, in order to save his business from a megacorporation. Unfortunately for you, the megacorporation has hacked the virtual world, forcing you and other arcade regulars to save your hometown’s last arcade. Head of Creative & Design Jared Gerritzen lists the Muppets, Gorillaz, and ’90s punk rock as major influences to the game.

Because the game is actually made up of multiple arcade games that have been jury-rigged together, the game features multiple biomes to explore as well as numerous enemies and bosses. According to Illfonic, Arcadegeddon features a “mix of PVE and PVP experiences that allow for all different speeds of play.” Along with exploration, nine different gangs hang out at Gilly’s Arcade, each with an “individual style and set of challenges” to complete.

Arcadegeddon also features a wide variety of weapons to choose from, featuring seven different weapon classes totaling 28 different weapons during early access. To get the edge over enemies and other players, users can also collect over 25 hacks and eight Surge Gauntlet Abilities to augment their playstyle. You can also choose to play solo or in a squad of three if you want to take on the world of Arcadegeddon with some friends.

You can check out the official Arcadegeddon Early Access PS5 announcement trailer below, which also features an absolute banger track from the artist Getter:

Arcadegeddon is available in early access on PS5 now. The full game is set to launch in early 2022.

[Source: PS Blog]