Colombian developer Dreams Uncorporated’s turn-based RPG Cris Tales will be released tomorrow, July 20. To celebrate the release, publisher Modus Games is making a $5,000 donation to Save the Children, Colombia as part of their Games Giving Back initiative.

The Games Giving Back initiative celebrates the release of new games by giving a donation to a nominated charity. Modus Games has chosen to give their latest donation to Save the Children, Colombia. The charity aims to protect children from violence, malnutrition, and displacement within the country. Since Venezuela’s economic collapse and political crisis led to many people fleeing to Colombia, the country now has the world’s biggest displaced population at 7.3 million people. Modus Games CEO Christina Seelye explains why they made the donation:

Save the Children, Colombia is an incredible organization that does amazing work. With so many children in Colombia being displaced or living under the threat of armed violence every day, any donation that we can make to help is something that we consider extremely important. We couldn’t be prouder to have Save the Children, Colombia as a partner in this endeavor.

Cris Tales features a hand-drawn fairy-tale world based on Colombian heritage and iconography. A newly awakened Time Mage Crisbell joins her companions like Matias the Frog and Willhelm the Child Mage as they travel across Crystallis and the four Kingdoms. They want to stop the Time Empress from destroying the world by rewriting its future, but this won’t be easy. The game draws inspiration from JRPGs but adds a time-travel mechanic that divides the screen and allows players to see into the past, present and future simultaneously.

Following a delay of seven months, Cris Tales will now be released on Colombian Independence Day tomorrow, July 20. The game can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

[Source: Modus Games]