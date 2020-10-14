The turn-based RPG Cris Tales from developers Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK and publisher Modus Games was originally set to arrive this fall on November 17th. However, a delay will push the game back by several months at least. Cris Tales is now on track to hit the PS4, PS5, PC via GOG and Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on an unspecified date in the early part of 2021.

Apparently, the decision to postpone Cris Tales‘ release wasn’t an easy one to make. In a statement on the matter, Modus Games CEO Christina Seelye said the following: “The decision to delay was a tough one, but was made to ensure that the developers at Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK have a chance to bring the best version of Cris Tales to fans anxiously awaiting its release.”

CEO of Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK, Carlos Rocha, issued a statement of his own. In it, he notes that production on Cris Tales began in 2014. No one could’ve anticipated the attention the RPG would garner. Given the small size of the development team, more time is needed to live up to the expectations being set. In addition, the studios aim to address the feedback that’s been generated from the game’s demo.

In an effort to further connect with Cris Tales‘ growing fan community, developers will take part in a Reddit AMA on October 16th at 12:00pm PST.

Cris Tales boasts a fairy tale world with stunning handcrafted art. A turn-based RPG, the title follows Crisbell in the fight against an incredibly powerful Time Empress, whose main goal centers on changing the world’s future.

[Source: Modus Games via Gematsu]