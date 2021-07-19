Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 will take players for a rumble stumble in the jungle, reflecting the rather humid and steamy nature of the weather in many northern hemisphere countries right now. There will be a host of new levels and new features including limited time events, all of which are due to begin with Season 5’s kickoff tomorrow, July 20.

As usual, the reveal trailer for the season features an epic quest for that elusive crown. There’s plenty of new costumes on show, including adventurers, mummies, camels, and pirates. There’s also rampaging rhinos and even a few Indiana Jones references thrown in.

There will be six new levels introduced with season 5. The first of those is Treetop Tumble that features separate branching routes so up to 60 players can pick what they think is the best way to the finish line, avoiding new obstacles like Log Swings and Expanding Frogs along the way. Then there’s Lily Leapers, another 60 player level that sees players bouncing their way from lily pad to lily pad to the end. The other four are:

Stompin’ Ground – Dash, dive and dodge in a hectic escape from three mechanical Rhinos. Good luck!

Lost Temple – Navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the Crown is ever-changing

Bubble Trouble – A five-way arena bout that’s all about rapid-fire beans and bubble poppin’ dreams!

Pegwin Pool Party – Zoom down zippy slides and grab those pesky Pegwins. The longer you cling on, the more points you’ll gain. We hope you’ve got a good grip!

Other new features include Limited Time Events where players will be able to complete challenges to win points and unlock exclusive cosmetic rewards for a limited period of time. There are also enhancements to squad modes with new Duos and Trios Shows.

The new fame path will feature 50 new levels to unlock. Rewards will include nameplates, nicknames, colors, patterns, 22 crowns, 24,000 kudos, and seven unlockable costumes, such as the Tropical Tree, the aforementioned camel, a genie, and even a cameo appearance from Spelunky Guy, the first of the season’s collaborations to be revealed.

Finally, the new season will bring along a plethora of improvements and bug fixes. The full patch notes for these can be seen below.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 Patch Notes

IMPROVEMENTS

Performance enhancements across multiple Rounds

More stable connectivity during the countdown phase of Round introductions

Camera sensitivity adjustment is now available for both axis

Better netcode interpolation; should mean visuals appear smoother and more responsive

Egg physics have been improved

Character: improvements to mantling onto ledges at high latency

The active player indicator will now move without jitter

BUG FIXES

Squads: Lobby numbers should no longer start declining from 39/40 or force players to re-queue

Fixed issue with some Challenges not awarding Crown Shards properly

Multiple achievements were failing to unlock, these should now be resolved

Improvements to end of Round rewards flow stability. Shows no longer hang in some situations

Fixes to cosmetic display bugs, including Costumes and Emotes

Big Fans: players can no longer jump off the map

Royal Fumble: players no longer able to climb invisible platform

Hoverboard Heroes: players could get stuck at a point on the map; now fixed

Optimised certain Rounds to prevent memory crashes on PS4

Skybox rendering issues on PS4 have been fixed

Certain Season 4 Rounds had flashing lights which could cause issues for some of our photosensitive players, this situation has been improved

Fall Guys Season 5 launches July 20th.

[Source: YouTube, Twitter]