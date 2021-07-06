Fall Guys will be getting dozens of new cosmetics in Season 5, many of which will be skins from popular PlayStation franchises. These include titles such as Ratchet & Clank, Astro Bot, and Little Big Planet, as well as other properties like Spelunky. The new skins join a growing list of crossovers for the playful battle royale, which has already collaborated with the likes of Among Us, Bomberman, and NieR.

The information was shared by popular Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout leaker @Krxnky, whose leaks have proven to be true in past seasons. The leaker uploaded a 9-minute long video showcasing many of the season’s new skins, many of which look to be summer-themed. Many of them—titled “placeholder”, likely to hide the skins from snooping dataminers—were clearly characters from beloved PlayStation games.

Strangely, the fifth season will also feature a collaboration that doesn’t quite fit the lineup: Disney’s Jungle Book. It sort of makes sense when you consider the fact that Season 5 is likely jungle or tropical-themed. Nevertheless, the crossover will add four skins of Shere Khan, King Louie, Baloo, and Mowgli.

Here is a list of a few confirmed Fall Guys PlayStation skins below:

Ratchet – Ratchet & Clank

Clank – Ratchet & Clank

Astro Bot – Astro’s Playroom / Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Sack Boy – LittleBigPlanet

Guy Spelunky – Spelunky

Ana Spelunky – Spelunky

Kena – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Rot – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The collaboration will also add new banners and nicknames to the game, many of which are also collaboration items. A few notable examples are the “Spelunker” and “I Hate Snakes” nicknames, and banners including cute icons of Ratchet, Clank, and Rivet.

You can check out all of the leaked Fall Guys season 5 skins in the video below:

Fall Guys season 5 is expected to release around July 20th. We should see official announcements regarding these costumes and crossovers soon.

[Source: Gamingbolt]