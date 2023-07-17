Death Stranding Fall Guys Skin Puts Sam Bridges in Unique Battle Royale

Fall Guys has a whole host of crossover skins that run the gamut from gaming-related to ones outside of the medium. The Death Stranding Fall Guys skin makes it the latest one in the former category, as it brings Sam “Porter” Bridges to Mediatonic’s silly battle royale.

The Death Stranding Fall Guys skin even has a Bridge Baby

Mediatonic recently revealed the full skin that shows Bridges along with his Bridge Baby and Odradek scanner. Bridges will be in the next battle pass-like system called the Fame Pass, which kicks off on July 18. These Fame Passes are shorter than typical season-long battle passes. He’ll be joined by the other skins in the above picture, like a capybara, bee, and carton of milk.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account teased this odd crossover on July 14 by showing a close up of a BB. It then teased the July 18 date. Director, writer, and producer Hideo Kojima himself also tweeted about the skin.

Fall Guys has crossed over with some other PlayStation-oriented franchises in the past, like Ratchet & Clank, Astro Bot, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima. Other gaming crossovers include Destiny 2, Doom, Half Life, Samba de Amigo, Tomb Raider, Nier Automata, Cuphead, and Sonic the Hedgehog, just to name a few.