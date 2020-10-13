The Season 2 content for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will soon become even more tantalizing. Sega is teaming up with Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic to deliver Sonic the Hedgehog content, specifically a Sonic costume. That’s right, a Sonic costume will make its way to Fall Guys. And it’s happening in the very near future, too. The fancy new, Sonic-shaped get up will enter the mix tomorrow, October 14th, on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

When the Sonic skin drops tomorrow, fans will get to purchase the full costume in-game for the price of 10 Crowns. However, those who just want to wobble around donning Sonic’s top-half can do so for just five Crowns. By the looks of the garb in question, it seems as though the Crowns will be put to good use. Check out screenshots of the brand-new costume in the photo featured below:

Mediatonic unveiled the news in a recent Fall Guys livestream on Twitch. A Community Manager and marketing team member from Sega took part in the stream as well, noting that such a reveal has been months in the making. You can catch an archive of the complete livestream here. Mediatonic and Sega did not waste any time, either. Talk of Sonic begins as soon as the stream properly kicks off around the one minute mark.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available to play now on the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. The title’s Season 2 content began last week on October 8th, introducing Medieval-themed fun and fresh customization options.