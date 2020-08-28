Fall Guys Season 2 to Introduce Medieval-Inspired Costumes and Rounds

Developer Mediatonic is still putting the finishing touches on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2. However, the team wanted to share a sneak peek at what the new content entails. Thus, during gamescom: Opening Night Live, a brief video showcasing Season 2 content was shown off. The new season of Fall Guys, which launches in October, will notably introduce new costumes and rounds inspired by the Middle Ages.

In the video in question, the title’s Lead Designer, Joe, breaks down much of what to expect from the forthcoming content release. Check it out below:

RT if we totally just dropped a sneak preview of

FALL GUYS SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/MeDtRIHA5l — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) August 27, 2020

Fall Guys Season 2 will see players adorn their Fall Guy with Medieval attire. The new looks range from a wizarding costume and dragon to a brave knight and witch. Of course, that’s not all. Players will don these new costumes while traversing fresh obstacle courses, each inspired by epic Medieval quests. As such, competitors should find themselves dodging swinging axes, racing across drawbridges, and scaling “movable speed ramps.” Apparently, Fall Guys Season 2 is set to debut new emotes as well, though they haven’t been shown just yet.

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys launched earlier this month on PS4 and PC via Steam. It instantly garnered overnight success, reaching more than eight million PS4 players in a matter of days. The charmingly competitive title’s achievements don’t stop there. Earlier this week, Sony announced Fall Guys had become the most downloaded PS Plus game to date.

[Source: Fall Guys Game on Twitter]