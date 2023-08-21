Fall Guys Crossover Set for Super Bomberman R2

Konami and Epic Games announced they are teaming up for a crossover between Fall Guys and Super Bomberman R2. Players can take control of the jellybean “Bean Bomber” shortly after the latest Super Bomberman installment launches this September.

Fall Guys meets Bomberman

Konami and Fall Guys publisher Epic Games announced the Super Bomberman R2 Crossover with an official trailer on August 21. The 26-second trailer shows off the Bean Bomber, who resembles a pink Fall Guys Bean with Bomberman’s antenna. Players can grab him from SBR2’s in-game store from day one. However, Konami hasn’t disclosed whether the Bean Bomber is free or an additional purchase. The company also indicated that he would only be available for a limited time but hasn’t set an end date yet.

Konami describes the upcoming game as “the most feature-rich entry in the long-running Bomberman series.” The game supports up to 64 players in online multiplayer and lets players create and share custom stages. Another new feature is Castle mode, where two teams of eight battle to steal or protect treasure chests. Super Bomberman R2 also supports cross-play between all platforms, so Bomberman fans can battle their friends on any system.

Super Bomberman R2 officially launches on September 14 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch for $49.99. Physical copies go on sale starting September 12, while players can download digital copies beginning September 13.

Bomberman is one of the most storied franchises in gaming. The original title was released for early PCs in the 1980s before hitting the NES in 1989. Starring the titular robot, the Bomberman Series has spanned over 60 installments. Konami took over the series after Bomberman’s original developer dissolved in 2013, relaunching the series with 2017’s Super Bomberman R. SBR also had a short-lived Online battle royale. The most recent game, Amazing Bomberman, was released on Apple Arcade in 2022. However, Super Bomberman R2 is the series’ first full console release since 2017.