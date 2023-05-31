JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R DLC Adds New Character

Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R DLC in the form of a new character for the fighting game now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

When does the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R DLC come out?

The new DLC to the game will introduce Alternate World Diego into the game, with the character officially set to release on June 12, 2023. The character comes from the High Voltage story arc of the Steel Ball Run part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and is also the final of four characters that will be added into the game as part of its Season Pass.

The first three characters — Risotto Nero, Rudol von Stroheim, and Keicho Nijimura — have all been already added into the game.

Check out a new trailer for the character, which teases his introduction into the game, below:

The remaster of the 2013 fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle includes All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. With the addition of Alternate World Diego, the game will boast 55 characters in total, with fighters spanning all over the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. New audio recordings from the Part 6 anime voice actors were also done in order to get the most up-to-date vocals for the remaster.

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting series began with All-Star Battle in 2013, which developer CyberConnect2 followed up with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, a title that was released on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in 2015.