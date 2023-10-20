Yuya Fungami Now Available In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The newest DLC character for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R — Yuya Fungami — is now available to purchase and use in the stylish fighting game.

Yuya Fungami, who appears as an antagonist in Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable, uses his Stand — Highway Go Go — to take down enemies with a variety of special attacks. The recently released trailer for the character shows Yuya battling Rohan Kishibe on the game’s Morioh stage.

Fungami is now available to purchase for $4.99, or as part of the game’s second Season Pass, which costs $14.99. Season Pass 2 has already added Leone Abbacchio and his Stand, Moody Blues, as a character, and will next add a character from JoJolion — the eighth Part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

You can check out the trailer for the latest playable character on YouTube below:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is an updated version of the 2013 fighting game from CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco Entertainment. Featuring a roster of beloved heroes and villains from across the then-eight Parts of Hirohiko Araki’s popular manga series, All Star Battle R is set to add even more fighters through its Season Passes.

The first Season Pass added Risotto Nero from Golden Wind, Rudol von Stroheim from Battle Tendency, Keicho Nijimura from Diamond is Unbreakable, and Alternate World Diego from Steel Ball Run.