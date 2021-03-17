Super Bomberman R Online launched exclusively on Google Stadia last September. With that exclusivity period now drawing to a close, Konami has revealed the free-to-play game will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam later this year. The game will also be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility. In the meantime, the publisher also revealed that the game that inspired it, Super Bomberman R, has sold 2 million copies worldwide.

Online is a free-to-play battle royale spinoff with cross-platform support. Its popular Battle 64 mode pits 64 players against each other across 16 battlefields. As time progresses, levels are cleared and players are eliminated, the number of battlefields is gradually reduced until just one is left. It’s here where the final battle takes place to be Bomber One, the last bomber standing. Amongst the playable characters are the original eight Bomber Brothers from Super Bomberman R, although there will also be more than 100 customisable combinations that include costumes, accessories, and even skins for the bombs that affect their appearance and blast.

Whilst the base game is free-to-play, a Premium Pack will be available for $9.99. This will allow players to create private Room Matches across different modes, including Battle 64, standard mode for up to 16 players, or a Grand Prix mode. The latter divides up to six players into two teams with the aim of earning points. The winner is the team with the highest number of points after two rounds. The Premium Pack also offers 14 more bombers from classic Konami IPs like Gradius, Silent Hill, and Castlevania.

Konami is yet to reveal a release date for Super Bomberman R Online aside from it will be releasing later this year. In the meantime, they did reveal the game that inspired the battle royale spin-off, Super Bomberman R, has sold 2 million copies worldwide. To celebrate the milestone, the publisher will be holding a commemorative campaign in the future, although this doesn’t have a release window at all or any hints as to what players can expect.

[Source: Konami, Twitter]