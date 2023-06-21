Star Ocean: The Second Story Remake Announced for PS4 & PS5 With Release Date

Square Enix revealed its Star Ocean: The Second Story remake during today’s Nintendo Direct. The game, officially titled Star Ocean: The Second Story R, will be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC later on November 2. As suggested in the leak just a few days ago, it is a remake of the PS1 version first released in Japan in 1998.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a 2.5D remake

Star Ocean: The Second Story R boasts a new 2.5D aesthetic which combines 3D environments with 2D characters. The characters have all been newly illustrated by series veteran Yukihiro Kajimoto, although the story will remain the same. Federation officer Claude is transported to an undeveloped planet where he meets Rena. She persuades him to help to save her people and fulfil an ancient prophecy.

There are several new features to be found in the remake. These include faster battles, custom party progression, and three new difficulty modes. “Earth” mode will be the normal game experience, while “Galaxy” is for “a more satisfying challenge” and “Universe” is the ultimate test.

Players can pre-order the game now. The standard edition is available both digitally and at retail. Those who pre-order the game will receive the following in-game content as a bonus:

Pangalactic Federation Longsword

Forest Knuckles

Sunrise Ring

Set of recovery items (Mixed Berries x20 + Resurrection Potion x20)

A Collector’s Edition will also be available exclusively from the Square Enix store in limited numbers. This will include: