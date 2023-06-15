Star Ocean: The Second Story Remake Seemingly Leaked by Square Enix

Square Enix appears to have accidentally leaked an unannounced remake of Star Ocean: The Second Story. A logo for the game was spotted on the publisher’s website by social media users, and we can confirm that we saw the image before Square Enix took it down moments ago.

Star Ocean: The Second Story was previously remastered for the PSP

Star Ocean: The Second Story is the second game in the Star Ocean series, originally released for the PS1 in 1998. An enhanced remaster, titled Star Ocean: Second Evolution was later released on the PSP in 2008. Second Evolution was subsequently ported over to the PS Vita, PS3, and PS4 in 2015, but those ports only released in Japan.

The website where the banner could be spotted this morning is Square Enix’s North American support website, and the image is in English, which suggests that the remake in question will release in the West. We won’t host the image here to avoid a copyright strike, but readers can view a copy over on RPG Site. It’s nothing fancy, but should please Star Ocean fans.

The logo specifically mentions “The Second Story R” as the unannounced game’s title, indicating that it’s a remake of the original PS1 game, not the PSP remaster.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.