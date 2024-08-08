Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition Announced for PS4

Square Enix has announced they are bringing Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition to PS4 as a physical boxed version for the first time. The new collection of the Pixel Remaster series is available to pre-order now on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, although the game seems to have sold out on the Square Enix website in some regions.

The Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition will be released on October 8 in North America and Europe. The collection includes a Pixel Character Sticker Sheet and all six games that have been “reborn” with updated 2D pixel graphics, modernized UI, bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and six Platinum trophies to earn.

The Anniversary Edition also offers unique features such as the ability to choose between the game’s rearranged and original soundtracks. An in-game font selection offers a choice between the standard font and a pixel-based variant. Finally, there are additional boost features like disabling random encounters and customizing an experience multiplier from 0 to 4.

Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition opened today, but both the Nintendo Switch version and PS4 version are sold out in some regions of the Square Enix store (although they’re still available in Europe at time of writing). The good news is that this version will also be available at local retailers, so make sure to check with your local store to secure a copy.

The collection’s popularity should come as no surprise bearing in mind the digital version sold more than 2 million copies in its first three weeks of release. The developer had previously released the collection as a physical edition solely for Nintendo Switch through its own website, but it sold out in record time.