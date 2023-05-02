Impressive Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Sales Milestone Reached

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has been a huge hit for Square Enix, with the company announcing a major sales milestone on Tuesday.

How much has the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Sold?

On the official Final Fantasy Twitter account, the company revealed that they have shipped and digitally sold more than two million copies of the game so far. These sales are split across Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile versions of the game.

No other sales figures were released, but with the bundle having just released on April 19, 2023, it’s already quite the achievement.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series bundles together the first six Final Fantasy titles, all of which have been remastered with new graphics and audio. Specifically, a majority of the game’s graphics were re-drawn in an updated, 2D pixel art style, with Shibuya Kazuko — who has been with Square Enix and drawn character sprites for them in the past — and his team re-drawing player characters.

The bundle was originally announced in 2021 as a part of Square Enix’s Summer Showcase at E3 2021, before eventually making its way out just earlier this month.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is available now on Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.