Final Fantasy XVI Brave Blade Coming to PS5 Later

Final Fantasy XVI will soon be getting a new weapon on PS5 in the form of the Brave Blade. The weapon, which was first seen in Final Fantasy V, is currently available as a pre-order bonus for the PC version of the game, although PS5 players have been reassured that the weapon will also be available for them in the future.

When will the Brave Blade come to Final Fantasy XVI on PS5?

The Brave Blade will be available for PC players when the game is released on September 17. Square Enix has said that “it will be added to the PS5 version at a later date,” although they haven’t clarified exactly when that “later date” will be.

The Brave Blade may look familiar to Final Fantasy V fans…



Pre-purchase Final Fantasy XVI on PC to receive yours at launch on September 17th. It will be added to the PS5 version at a later date. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/4dhDwB9wKw — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) August 20, 2024

Other PC pre-order bonuses include the Cait Sith Charm (Gil Boost Accessory) and the “Sixteen Bells” Orchestrion Roll. Both of these are already available in the console version. The charm was available to PS5 players who pre-ordered the game. Meanwhile, the Orchestrion Roll was available as a promo code from a Taco Bell promotion.

The PC version of Final Fantasy 16 will finally be available more than a year after the game’s release on PS5. However, staggered releases may become consigned to history as Square Enix aims to “aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs.” The aim is that more players can enjoy its major franchises and AAA titles.

FF16 director Hiroshi Takai also told GamesRadar+ that “I think it’s possible – probably even likely” that future Final Fantasy games could see a day-one release on multiple platforms. However, he did add that “the team in charge of each project gets to decide its own policy, so this is just my personal opinion.”