The second Season of Fall Guys is imminent; thus, the crew at Mediatonic is teasing more of what to expect in terms of content. Players will be pleased to learn that a couple of new customization options are on the way. These options will come in the form of banners and nicknames.

Fall Guys‘ Senior Community Manager Oliver Hindle unveiled the details in a recent Twitter post on the game’s official account. In the announcement video, Oliver showcases the banners and nicknames by walking through exactly how to access the new banner and nickname options. See the full clip in the post linked below:

I thought I’d record a quick video to reveal a new feature that’s coming in Season 2… Very spicy I’m super excited about this one pic.twitter.com/XI5IKYKQ9E — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) October 1, 2020

As you can see, the ‘Interface’ tab embedded within the ‘Customizer’ menu is how players will access banners and nicknames, which are denoted by separate tabs of their own. Oliver notes that only a few banner options in the video are unlocked, suggesting that several more will feature in the Season 2 update.

Nicknames seem to function like titles, serving as a designated role players can assign themselves. For example, a player who’s new to Fall Guys may want to adopt the “Rookie” moniker. According to Oliver, the community can take part in contributing to other nicknames that are later added to the game. As of now, though, it’s not clear how the team will go about selecting and implementing community suggestions.

Season 2 of Fall Guys will also introduce medieval-inspired content, such as unique costumes and rounds. Players can experience it all for themselves soon enough, since Season 2 is expected to launch this month.

Fall Guys is available now on PS4 and PC via Steam.

[Source: Fall Guys Game on Twitter]