Finally, developer Mediatonic has confirmed a launch date for the second season of Fall Guys. Season 1 will come to an end and Season 2 will begin on Thursday, October 8th.

The developer unveiled the news on Fall Guys‘ official Twitter account this morning. Check out the post below:

BEAN SPILLING POST Announcing dates always feels like you’re cursing things, but it’s Halloween month, so let’s get cursed! Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we’re going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020

Fall Guys Season 2 is set to debut a host of new content. Much of it will center on a Medieval theme, complete with looks that range from witch and wizard costumes to those of the dragon and brave knight variety. A fresh batch of obstacle courses will feature in Season 2 as well, all inspired by Medieval quests. Thus, players can expect to race across drawbridges and carefully dodge swinging axes.

With Fall Guys Season 2, Mediatonic additionally plans to introduce a few extra customization options. The add-ons will take the form of banners and nicknames. Players will have the ability to makes these changes via the ‘Interface’ tab that features on the ‘Customizer’ menu screen.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Following its release in August, the game became somewhat of an overnight success. According to reports, more than eight million PS4 users played the title within days of its launch–thanks to its PS Plus availability at the time. Speaking of the subscription service, Fall Guys counts as the most downloaded PS Plus title to date.

[Source: Fall Guys Game on Twitter]