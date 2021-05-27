With the release of Super Bomberman R Online on May 27, 2021, Konami has announced a Fall Guys collaboration where players can dress their character up as a “Bean Bomber”. Additionally, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will also get a new Bomberman skin, which will be available for purchase using in-game currency.

Super Bomberman R Online is a free-to-play battle royale version of Super Bomberman R, where lobbies of 64 players compete to become the last player standing. There are a total of 16 battlefields, and each battlefield level is cleared as players are eliminated. While the game is free-to-play, there is also a purchasable Premium Pack that lets players create private matches, and includes a team-based Grand Prix mode. Super Bomberman R has sold over 2 million copies since its release in 2017.

Like Fall Guys, the game also includes plenty of cosmetics for players to customize their own Bomberman. Some of these include throwbacks to popular Konami franchises, such as Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid, and Castlevania. The Fall Guys skin will be called the “Bean Bomber” and will give players the special ability to dive forward just like the beans in the game. The skin is currently available to all players from all platforms, and will not require any additional purchases. The Bean Bomber skin also marks the first time that a Fall Guys character has ever crossed over into another game.

Alternatively, the Fall Guys Bomberman skin will be available in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout started June 4, 2021. The costume was previously teased by the Fall Guys official Twitter account, a few days ago. It will be purchasable in-store for 10 Crowns and will make your jelly bean look just like Bomberman, complete with its very own bomb.

Both Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Super Bomberman R Online are currently free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5 via backwards compatibility.

[Source: Famitsu]