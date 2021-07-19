It might be hard to believe, but Final Fantasy X is 20 years old. When it released on July 19, 2001, it was the first Final Fantasy game on PS2, and the first to bring voice acting to the series. The long-beloved journey of Tidus (pronounced tee-dus, that’s the hill I will die on!) was a turning point for the Final Fantasy series, and a major milestone in gaming. As we celebrate the Final Fantasy X 20th anniversary, a new fan video imagines what a Final Fantasy X remake could look like in 4K.

From the sunny beaches of Besaid to the lightning-filled Thunder Plains, the video features a number of characters, moments, and locations from across Final Fantasy X. Made by Toby Saunders, the fan video was made using Unreal Engine, 4K rendering, and ray tracing to mimic what the game could look like with modern tech behind it. This project was part of Saunders teaching himself Unreal Engine over the course of the last year, timed to perfectly coincide with the Final Fantasy X 20th anniversary.

Now 20 years old and a PS2 game, the original Final Fantasy X is starting to look a little dated, even if it’s still a fantastic looking game. Multiple remasters of Final Fantasy X and its direct sequel Final Fantasy X-2 have polished up the game quite nicely over the years, but this fan project is a glimpse into what the world of Spira could look like natively on the PS5 and Xbox Series X with full 4K and ray tracing capabilities.

At this point, Square Enix’s focus on its back catalog is aimed squarely on Final Fantasy VII and continuing the next part of that Remake saga. However, the company did recently make comments about Final Fantasy X, specifically in regards to a potential story outline for X-3, musing on the possibility of returning to the world of Final Fantasy X once they were done with Final Fantasy VII. At this point it’s far from confirmation, but fan videos like the one above will keep us hopeful for one day returning to Spira.

How are you celebrating the Final Fantasy X 20th anniversary?