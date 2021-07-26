PQube, Studio Kiku, and Innovina Interactive have announced that their puzzle adventure, The Plane Effect, will launch on the PlayStation 5 among other platforms on August 12th.

The Plane Effect is set in a dystopian future where a man named Solo ends up suffering from memory loss on his last day at the office. He remembers having a family, but doesn’t know where his home is.

An official overview is as follows:

It is your last day, it is time to clock out and head home. But where is home? And what is home? Are you alone, Solo? The Plane Effect puts you in the shoes of Solo, a lonely office worker on his final day at the office and it is time to return to your beautiful family. You do have a family, don’t you? You think you do. You remember having a wife and child… you’re sure of it. Toying with your grip of reality and distorting the balance of time and space, Solo battles adversity as he traverses the abstruse and deeply aesthetic world of The Plane Effect. Along the dangerous path that Solo walks, you’ll be challenged with untangling impossible series’ of events, getting to grips with the intangible and using logic to overcome the increasingly illogical dystopia around you.

The Plane Effect is billed as a “time-and-mind bending” game with tailored visuals crafted by “experts.” It’ll also release on the Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check out a prologue animation video below.