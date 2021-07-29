Marvel’s Avengers has had a busy week. First they dropped a game update with brand new endgame content, then they started a free access weekend today. Now Square Enix has announced a release date for the upcoming Black Panther – War for Wakanda free update, which will be released on August 17.

War for Wakanda will introduce King T’Challa, otherwise known as Black Panther, as the third new playable hero, following Hawkeye and Kate Bishop. When the jungles of Wakanda are threatened by the arch-villain Klaw and his Klaw Faction comrades, Black Panther is the one charged with defending his kingdom and preventing them from stealing the valuable Vibranium. The update will add a total of two new villains as well as other new enemies. Black Panther will be voiced by God of War’s Kratos actor, Christopher Judge.

Other content includes new Hero outfits, a Power Level cap increase, Threat Sector missions, and a new Drop Zone that can be tackled solo or in multiplayer with friends. There will also be the Birnin Zana Outpost. Here the Royal Palace looks over Birnin Zana, otherwise known as “The Golden City.” Locations within the outpost players will be able to explore include Shuri’s laboratory, Zawavari’s chambers, and the Wakandan War Room. More information on the expansion will be shown during a Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE on Twitch at 10am PDT on August 16, the day before the release of the expansion.

More endgame content had already arrived this week through another free update. This included Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, multiplayer Mega Hives, the permanent addition of the ability to play multiple of the same Hero in matchmaking and in Strike Teams, and alterations to Priority Missions.

An All-Access Weekend has also gone live and will run until 9 AM PT on August 2. All of the in-game content will be available to try for new players. During the same period, existing players will benefit from 4x XP, the return of the Tachyon Anomaly event, a 50% sale on the Marketplace, and a Resource Grant. The latter includes 5,000 Fragments, 1,000 Plasma, 1,000 Nanites, 1,000 Nanotubes, 1,000 Catalyst, 1,000 Units, 600 Upgrade Modules, 500 Uru, and 250 Polychoron.

Finally Square Enix provided a quick insight into some of the content the team is working on right now. This includes the Most Dangerous Man Outfit for the Black Panther, which is inspired by Kasper Cole’s brief stint as the super hero. They’re also working on an in-game event to coincide with the release of War for Wakanda. More information on both of these is promised for the future.

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther – War for Wakanda launches free for all players on August 17.

[Source: Square Enix]