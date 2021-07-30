24 Entertainment and NetEase have announced that their 60-player action battle royale game, Naraka: Bladepoint, will release for consoles as well as PC. Specific platforms were not announced but the companies exclusively shared PlayStation 5 gameplay with IGN, so we have confirmation of a PS5 version at least.

Check out the gameplay below.

Naraka: Bladepoint offers melee action, parkour, and dynamic verticality. Here’s an overview of its features via Steam:

Vertical map design, truly diverse character skills and a brand-new resurrection system.Enjoy the thrill of clashing blades and flying arrows in the battlefield of NARAKA: BLADEPOINT! From the shoulder of a giant Buddha to the very highest mountain peaks… From the rusty, rattling chains of floating coffins to secret trails of an abandoned mine. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT’s interactive map design allows you to roam Morus Island with freedom. Walk every path you find. Reach every place you see. Eliminate every opponent you encounter.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT’s interactive map design allows you to roam Morus Island with freedom. Walk every path you find. Reach every place you see. Eliminate every opponent you encounter. Every player is equipped with a grappling hook that can be aimed at anyone, anywhere… ASSAULT — Instantly zip through obstacles to pounce on your target. AMBUSH — Hide in the darkness and wait for your moment. Ready your hook and surprise your targets with deadly long-range takedowns. AVOID — Sometimes discretion is the better part of honor; escape from battles in a flash with a well-aimed grappling hook maneuver.

Warriors, Assassins, Swordsmen, Brawlers, and Monks… Together In blood and dust, heroes from around the world gather in Morus Island, there is only fighting, there is only death or life. Only one can remain.

Naraka: Bladepoint‘s console versions have yet to be dated.