Naraka: Bladepoint PS5 Release Date, Switch to Free-to-Play Announced

Naraka: Bladepoint has been on Xbox consoles and PC and is now coming to PlayStation. 24 Entertainment announced a Naraka: Bladepoint PS5 release date, as well as revealing that the melee-focused battle royale would be going free-to-play across all platforms.

When is Naraka: Bladepoint coming to PS5 and going free-to-play?

As 24 Entertainment announced at Naraka Fest, the release date of Naraka: Bladepoint’s PS5 port and its free-to-play date are the same: July 13. The team notes that title will be “cross-platform accessible with all systems” but doesn’t exactly spell out if that is more than just cross-platform play. The PS5 version will even have exclusive items, but it remains to be seen what those actually are since no details were given.

And while a new port and business model are incoming, the game itself also receiving gameplay-specific updates. Naraka: Bladepoint’s updates will include:

a new mode called Capture the Spirit Well, is a 12-on-12 mode that makes players capture locations

new dual halberds that combine a spear and a dagger

Justice Chamber updates guilds that will bring more features

a new hero named Tessa, who is a 1,000-year-old fox demon who can “charm her enemies and capture their souls”

rewards for players who have purchased the game before the free-to-play date who will “will receive in game gold equivalent to what edition they currently possess and more”

anniversary events and rewards

a collaboration with Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains, a famous painting by Chinese painter Huang Gongwang from the mid-14th century

a 3D lobby where plays can explore while waiting for a match

a new season skin theme: Classic of Mountains and Seas and the god of four seasons

Naraka: Bladepoint just hit 20 million players after originally launching in 2021 to decent reviews. It came out on PC in August 2021 before making its way to Xbox Series X|S in June 2022 and Xbox One in December 2022. A PS5 port was announced and the studio did release some gameplay of it, but updates after that were quite scarce. Naraka: Bladepoint has been on PlayStation in some form, though, as it had some crossover DLC with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.