Blazing Griffin and Microids have announced that their detective adventure, Murder Mystery Machine, will release on the PlayStation 4 among other platforms on August 25th.

Players will be tasked with examining crime scenes and helping District Crime Agency officials with investigating the murder of a politician named Frank Daniels, who was found dead following an apparent burglary.

An official overview is as follows:

In Murder Mystery Machine, you join the D.C.A., the District Crime Agency. Your mission consists in helping detectives Cassandra Clarke, the young recruit, and Nate Houston, the experienced inspector, to solve numerous cases. It all begins when politician Frank Daniels is found dead in what looks like a burglary. Our two heroes will soon find themselves involved in a series of complex and interconnected crimes. Will you be up to the challenge and uncover the truth?

Key features include:

A Plot Written by Masters – Murder Mystery Machine‘s story was written by professional film & TV writers to ensure that it delivers a compelling experience from start to finish.

– Murder Mystery Machine‘s story was written by professional film & TV writers to ensure that it delivers a compelling experience from start to finish. Engaging Deduction Mechanics – Deduce, solve, accuse. Every piece of evidence you collect will be added to your detective workspace. A dedicated place where you’ll have to use your deduction skills to recreate your own version of events as you connect a complex web of suspects, motives and clues to unveil the truth.

– Deduce, solve, accuse. Every piece of evidence you collect will be added to your detective workspace. A dedicated place where you’ll have to use your deduction skills to recreate your own version of events as you connect a complex web of suspects, motives and clues to unveil the truth. Detailed and Varied Environments to Explore – Dive into crime scenes you can rotate, zoom in and explore, each presented as a beautiful diorama.

– Dive into crime scenes you can rotate, zoom in and explore, each presented as a beautiful diorama. A Modern Noir Art Style – Enter a modern noir stylish world! The dark scenes are lit with a neon glow and the atmospheric staging enhances the game’s wider sense of mystery.

Check out a trailer below.