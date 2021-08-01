Gigabyte has confirmed that its AORUS M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD is compatible with the PlayStation 5.

The company tweeted:

We’re PS5 ready NVMe PCIe 4.0 Read speed 5500 Aluminum dual-sided thermal design pic.twitter.com/qUlN1oOhuR — AORUS UK & IE in 4K (@AORUS_UK) July 30, 2021

In the UK, the 1TB variant costs around £185, and in the US, the same version will cost you approximately $180. A 2TB SSD is also available for £372/$350.

Features of the 2TB SSD are as follows:

Form Factor: M.2 2280.

Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.4.

Total Capacity: 2TB.

Sequential Read Speed: up to 7000 MB/s.

Sequential Write Speed: up to 6850 MB/s.

Wear Leveling & Over-Provision technologies: Supported.

TRIM & S.M.A.R.T: Supported.

AES-256: Supported.

Cooling: High Efficient Heat Spreader with Nanocarbon Coating.

Other than the obvious, the main difference in specifications between the 1TB and 2TB SSD is the sequential write up speed (up to to 5500 MB/s in the 1TB version).

An official overview via Gigabyte reads:

With the new PCIe 4.0 controller, AORUS NVMe Gen 4 SSD delivers blazing speeds: up to 5,000 MB/s for sequential read, and up to 4,400MB/s sequential write. Sequential Read performance of PCIe 4.0 SSDs is up to 40% faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs. Get ready to enter the next generation of computing with faster and smoother, gaming, streaming, and graphics intensive rendering. The Full Body Copper Heatsink takes into account the heat transfer from key components on both the front and back of the device, the controller and NAND Flash. Full copper heatsinks have 69% higher heat transfer capacity compared to aluminum heatsinks giving AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD the best heat dissipation for read/write performance.

Previously, Seagate and Western Digital confirmed PS5-compatible SSDs. We’ll update our readers when more options become available.