EP Games has announced that its physics-based multiplayer party game, A Gummy’s Life, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms sometime this year. The title first launched on the Nintendo Switch followed by Steam.

“We’re so excited to bring A Gummy’s Life to a wider audience this year with its launch on PlayStation and Xbox, current and next-gen consoles,” said EP Games CEO Daniel Barba. “This game is made to be played with friends and family and will bring out the smiles to all who play it. The only thing sweeter than gummies is winning at A Gummy’s Life!”

A Gummy’s Life is a battle royale game that can be played online or locally. Players can pick from various gummies, including Gummy Bear, Cola Bottle, Fried Egg, and Shark. Each flavor comes with different stats and caters to different play styles.

An official overview reads:

Choose your preferred flavor and jump into the hilarious wacky battles with friends and family. It’s winner takes all, and that includes all the new gummies you’ll unlock along the way. In this easy to play, hard to master party game, either button bash your way to victory or land a strategic strike to take your opponents out. And remember: the only thing that tastes as good as victory is rubbing it in your opponent’s face with some tasty taunts. Be careful though, it may whip them up into a fruit loop frenzy!

Other modes include: Hot Potato, King of the Hill, Team Deathmatch, and Free-for-All.

Check out a trailer below.