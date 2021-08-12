GameMill Entertainment has announced a “family-friendly” first-person shooter, NERF Legends, for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Featuring graphics reminiscent of games like Overwatch, NERF Legends will transport players to a futuristic, sci-fi world where they will face robotic enemies and their powerful bosses. At launch, the game will feature 19 locations where players can go solo in campaign mode or take on other players in the PvP multiplayer mode, which will support up to eight players.

NERF Legends will feature cross-play across all platforms.

An overview reads:

NERF Legends thrusts you into a futuristic, sci-fi world where you’ll come face-to-face with legions of robot enemies and ultimate boss masters. Armed with a wide array of NERF blasters based on their iconic, real-world counterparts, you’ll thwart formidable enemies while being challenged to pull off the most impressive high-flying trick shots across a series of unique and immersive environments. Are your NERF skills up to the challenge to become the ultimate NERF Legend?

Key features include:

Extreme Games Meet NERF set in out-of-this world locations such as Fortress Siege, Jungle Trouble, Ragnarok, and Spaceport Blastoff.

15 Authentic NERF Blasters across the Mega, Ultra and Elite lines. Plus upgradable perks and skins to customize your blaster.

19 Single player levels with tournament courses.

Four-versus-four, eight-player free for all with online multiplayer modes.

Collect dart powerups such as magnetic push and pull, seeker darts and freeze to change the tide of battles.

NERF Legends will launch in October on an unspecified date. Check out an IGN-exclusive reveal trailer below.